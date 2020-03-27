Social Media Jobs: March, Week 4, 2020
One of the fastest-growing industries, not just around the world, but back in India too, Social Media is the place to be if you are aspiring to script a successful career for yourself. Begin your journey with these lucrative social media jobs.
Some of the industry’s leading agencies and organizations are on the lookout for skilled and ambitious new talent. A goldmine of opportunities beckon, and you are in the right place for social media jobs this March.
Many firms are looking for smart young minds to fill in these positions and land lucrative jobs from individuals that complement their organizational values and strive to achieve the objectives assigned to them.
Schbang
- Mumbai
- Tech Officer
- Apply here
Schbang
- Mumbai
- Copywriter
- Apply here
Schbang
- Mumbai
- Account Lead
- Apply Here
Rafiki
- Mumbai
- Paid Media Specialist
- Apply Here
Future X Media
- Mumbai
- Business Development Executive
- Apply Here
DigiLocal
- Mumbai
- Social Media Executive
- Apply Here
DigiLocal
- Mumbai
- Creative Copywriter
- Apply Here
Socially
- New Delhi
- Junior Content Strategist
- Apply Here
Socially
- New Delhi
- Senior Graphic Designer
- Apply Here
