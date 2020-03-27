Social Media Jobs: March, Week 4, 2020

One of the fastest-growing industries, not just around the world, but back in India too, Social Media is the place to be if you are aspiring to script a successful career for yourself. Begin your journey with these lucrative social media jobs.

Some of the industry’s leading agencies and organizations are on the lookout for skilled and ambitious new talent. A goldmine of opportunities beckon, and you are in the right place for social media jobs this March.

Many firms are looking for smart young minds to fill in these positions and land lucrative jobs from individuals that complement their organizational values and strive to achieve the objectives assigned to them.

Schbang

Mumbai

Tech Officer

Apply here

Schbang

Mumbai

Copywriter

Apply here

Schbang

Mumbai

Account Lead

Apply Here

Rafiki

Mumbai

Paid Media Specialist

Apply Here

Future X Media

Mumbai

Business Development Executive

Apply Here

DigiLocal

Mumbai

Social Media Executive

Apply Here

DigiLocal

Mumbai

Creative Copywriter

Apply Here

Socially

New Delhi

Junior Content Strategist

Apply Here

Socially

New Delhi

Senior Graphic Designer

Apply Here

Find more jobs with Social Samosa’s Network of WhatsApp Groups across disciplines from AccountManagement/Client Servicing to Business Development, Content Writing/Copywriting, Designing, Digital Marketing (PPC, SEO, SEM) Media Planning, Social Media and more!

You can also join our community of Job Seekers and Recruiters on Facebook

Social Media Jobs in India

Social Media Jobs and Internships

Social Media Jobs in Mumbai

Social Media Jobs in Delhi

Social Media Jobs in Bangalore/Chennai



Comments