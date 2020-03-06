Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook 3D images, Pinterest Lite and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook giving users the ability to turn 2D photos into 3D photos, Pinterest launching Pinterest Lite and social media platforms stepping up to assist the dissemination of factual information about coronavirus.

You can now turn 2D photos into 3D on Facebook

Facebook has launched a new feature that can produce a 3D photo from virtually any standard 2D picture. Read more here.

Facebook introduces Political Branded Content dashboard

Facebook has introduced a Political Branded Content dashboard – a live feed where users can view all pieces of branded political posts on CrowdTangle. Read more here.

Pinterest launches Pinterest Lite with other updates

Pinterest is launching Pinterest Lite that works with a slower internet connection. Other updates by the social media platform include Home Feed Tuner and Pin-Level Controls. Read more here.

YouTube tests Creator Ads Sales Pilot

YouTube is testing a Creator Ads Sales Pilot – an experiment allowing creators to sell advertisements directly to brands. Read more here.

How to measure TikTok campaigns through Creator Marketplace

Brands will be able to analyze metrics such as engagement and audience breakdown of their campaigns in real-time with the new TikTok feature. Read more here.

Twitter introduces Stories

Followed by the acquisition of story template maker Chroma Labs, Twitter has now introduced Stories on the platform. Read more here.

Social media platforms’ assist in Coronavirus information dissemination

Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has evoked social media platforms to take up necessary steps to monitor and control the spread of related information. Here are all their initiatives. Read more here.

