Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook 3D images, Pinterest Lite and more
Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.
Social Samosa brings you all the latest Social media news, platform updates and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.
Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook giving users the ability to turn 2D photos into 3D photos, Pinterest launching Pinterest Lite and social media platforms stepping up to assist the dissemination of factual information about coronavirus.
You can now turn 2D photos into 3D on Facebook
Facebook has launched a new feature that can produce a 3D photo from virtually any standard 2D picture. Read more here.
Facebook introduces Political Branded Content dashboard
Facebook has introduced a Political Branded Content dashboard – a live feed where users can view all pieces of branded political posts on CrowdTangle. Read more here.
Pinterest launches Pinterest Lite with other updates
Pinterest is launching Pinterest Lite that works with a slower internet connection. Other updates by the social media platform include Home Feed Tuner and Pin-Level Controls. Read more here.
YouTube tests Creator Ads Sales Pilot
YouTube is testing a Creator Ads Sales Pilot – an experiment allowing creators to sell advertisements directly to brands. Read more here.
How to measure TikTok campaigns through Creator Marketplace
Brands will be able to analyze metrics such as engagement and audience breakdown of their campaigns in real-time with the new TikTok feature. Read more here.
Twitter introduces Stories
Followed by the acquisition of story template maker Chroma Labs, Twitter has now introduced Stories on the platform. Read more here.
Social media platforms’ assist in Coronavirus information dissemination
Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has evoked social media platforms to take up necessary steps to monitor and control the spread of related information. Here are all their initiatives. Read more here.