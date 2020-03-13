Social Media News Round-Up: Reddit Trending Takeover, Instragam tests video reactions and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Reddit launches new ad unit – Trending Takeover

Reddit is rolling out a new ad-unit called Trending Takeover placed in the most visited tabs of the platform: Search & Popular. Users that click on a Trending Takeover ad unit will land on a page featuring conversations, posts, and communities relating to handpicked advertiser keywords. Read more here.

Instagram tests ‘Video Reaction’ option for IGTV

The platform is testing a video response option for IGTV that aims to enable users to now respond with their own video reactions. This initiative aims to enable the IGTV content creators to reply to the videos through their own video reactions. Read more here.

Snapchat users continue to face issues

Snapchat is facing issues at many locations. Reportedly, Snapchat stories are not working for many users. A lot of such users have taken it to Twitter to express their problems. Some even reported the issue to Snapchat Support. Read more here.

ByteDance strengthens leadership team in China

Beijing-based ByteDance, owner of global short video hit TikTok, on Thursday appointed new heads for its China business and set a goal to nearly double its global headcount to 100,000 by the end of the year. Read more here.

What kind of brand communication should you put up in times of a crisis?

Twitter Next’s Alex Josephson and Eimear Lambe dissect sensitive brand communication against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. Read more here.

