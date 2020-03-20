Social Media News Round Up: COVID-19 Updates & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest Social media news, platform updates and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by social media platforms providing updates in response to COVID-19 pandemic, IGTV ads and more.

Instagram Updates in the wake of coronavirus

Instagram shares more updates on the on-going efforts to keep the users informed about coronavirus via credible sources. Read more here.

Snapchat introduces Lens Web Builder for brands

Snapchat launches a new tool, Lens Web Builder within Ads Manager that allows brands to create augmented reality lenses. Read more here.

Global tech giants join efforts to respond to COVID-19

Global tech giants Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube will be working together on COVID-19 response efforts. Read more here.

Messenger for Kids to get more parental control

Facebook is testing new friending modes to give parents more control of who their children interact with on Messenger for Kids. Read more here.

COVID-19: Snapchat partners with WHO and outlines efforts

Snapchat has partnered with the World Health Organization and US Centers for Disease Control to provide users with the latest and credible information during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Instagram tests ads with creators in IGTV

Instagram is partnering with top video creators to test ads in IGTV, the long-format in-app video hub. Read more here.

Comments