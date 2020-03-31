Srishti Majumder spills the origin tale of The F Addict

The brand behind The F Addict, Srishti Majumder feels she might have become a fashion content writer had she not started her blog.

A believer in the idea of keeping it real on social media, Srishti Majumder works on her blog with an intent to help and motivate people. From addressing followers in PJs without makeup to creating topical content around festivals, her content strategy works well for The F Addict.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It started when I was in Class 11. I never actually wanted to join Instagram but a friend took my phone and opened my account on the platform. I started following some brands and saw an international blogger promote a product. That’s when I started my research on blogging and eventually opened my page.

What’s in the name?

The name of my blog, The F Addict signifies a girl who is always addicted to fashion. I had decided on this name when I was 16 and sometimes I feel I should change it. However, my friends always advise me against it, telling me how I am known by this name and have memories attached to it.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I always try to keep my content real and retable. The intent is to help and motivate people with my content. So, I always try to share the struggle that goes into putting up a beautiful picture as well as share my real-life experiences. On Stories, I often appear in my PJs, without makeup, just to talk to my audience.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I try to create content based on things people might be looking for at the time. During the festive season, I create makeup looks and style outfits according to the festival. I also keep pricing in mind. You wouldn’t find me creating content around luxury brands and products all that often. It’s almost always about street shopping and affordable brands.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I earn from sponsored posts and brand collaborations.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I always try to work with brands that allow me creative freedom. It feels great when a brand appreciates the work you do for them. I avoid working with brands that demand me to create content around their set of rules without any personal touch. I hate it and so I try not to be a part of such collaborations.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

There are many actually. When I buy something for my parents with my own hard-earned money, the smile on their face is everything! When people identify me in public and appreciate my work, it’s really precious to me.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Once a brand approached me to promote some tablets that would make the consumer’s skin tone lighter in seven days.

If not blogging, you would be?

I am not sure about it but in all likelihood, I would have been a content writer for a fashion magazine.

A day in your life…

Not every day is the same. Some days are just like any other normal girl my age, struggling with college, studies and tuition. On other days, I feel like a princess who gets to shop and eat to her heart’s desire, getting to spend her own money. Some days are spent attending events and shooting for brands.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Don’t do it for free products or fame. There is a lot that goes into it. Always be real and relatable.

Your Favorite Influencer

Chiara Ferragni, Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, Komal Pandey and Aashna Shroff.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I am sure it will grow into a better brand with a bigger audience, with everyone’s love and support.

