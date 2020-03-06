#Superwomen2020: Unveiling shortlisted nominees
Social Samosa unveils the shortlisted nominees of #Superwomen2020 – take a look.
Social Samosa Superwomen 2020 is here to raise a toast & felicitate the women trailblazers from the industry with an indomitable spirit and thirst for doing better each day at a time. After receiving an astounding 350+ nominations for our fifth edition, a shortlist of 292 entries has been revealed.
Media & Advertising industry harbors innumerable women leaders who believe in taking the reins of the tasks at hand and achieving the best through their relentless & undaunting efforts and initiatives.
All the nomination entries were subjected to a detailed evaluation process across these categories — Media Leaders, Brand Marketers, Agency Professionals, and Bloggers/Creators.
Spearheaded by an esteemed jury panel, Social Samosa takes you a step further by unveiling the shortlisted nominees for the Superwomen 2020 event. Here’s a shoutout to all the professionals who made it a step closer to the winners’ list and making the mark from the best of the best.
See the shortlist nominees below:
Also read: #Superwomen2020: Leaders discuss ‘Boardroom Inequality’ in reference to the M & A Industry
Social Samosa’s #Superwomen2020 hopes to laud the unmatched & unapologetic women leaders setting groundbreaking & newer records from across the industry.
Hold on to the edge of your seats as we announce the finale date and the list of winners on March 08, Sunday – International Women’s Day.
Have more questions? Feel free to drop us an email at team@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us at @Social_Samosa.