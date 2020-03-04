Don’t hurt any community’s sentiments with your content: Tanzeel Khan

The hooting and love Tanzeel Khan witnessed at a meet and greet in February 2018 motivated him to continue working hard for content.

For Tanzeel Khan, content creation was an extension to his love for Bollywood songs and dialogues. If not an influencer, he would have pursued automobile engineering. He feels it is important for content creators to be consistent, relevant and relatable.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I always wanted to see myself on the screen. If not the silver screen than the phone screen it is! Having always been a Bollywood fan, I started making videos back in 2016. Sometimes the content was around songs and on others, movie dialogues. I loved what I did and so decided to show people my work on social media platforms like Instagram and Musicl.ly. At first, I was on the receiving end of hate but eventually, people started loving me.

What’s in the name?

My stage name, as well as my real name, is Tanzeel Khan. It means heavenly.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I try to keep my professional and personal lives separate in the content I put up. I try my best to entertain and always appreciate the content and effort of other influencers.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Try to be consistent and follow the trends that are socially accepted and don’t involve a wrong message or hurt the sentiments of others. Apart from just following what’s going on, I personally believe in setting the trends.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Through hard work and perseverance.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Back in February 2018, there was a meet and greet in Westin, Mumbai. I was not expecting people and was nervous as well. So, I didn’t prepare anything to perform on the stage. However, when I was dragged on the stage by my friends, the kind of response I was met with was surreal. In between all the hooting around, it felt like as if time had stood still. It motivated me to no end, giving me a reason to continue.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I can’t really think of anything that made me not want to promote a brand, but yes, dancing outdoors with a towel as a prop was a challenging task.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would definitely have been an engineer. I recently got done with my mechanical engineering. If not this, I would have continued with the plan to get a masters in automobile engineering from Germany.

A day in your life…

A day in my life includes browsing the internet to see what’s going on, creating content, editing, chilling with friends, spending time with my family and attending calls.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Be consistent, relevant and relatable. Try not to hurt any community’s feelings. Most importantly, be authentic, be yourself.

Your Favorite Influencer

No one in particular.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I wish and pray that I can inspire people to be who they are, inspire them to become someone they wish to. To make people smile.

