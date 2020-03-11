Taproot Dentsu bags mandate for Mobile Premier League’s IPL Campaign

Taproot Dentsu has been awarded the creative mandate for Bangalore-based mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League’s (MPL) 2020 IPL campaign.

Taproot Dentsu won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will now service the account from its Mumbai office.

Since its launch in 2018, MPL has garnered over 35 million users, making it India’s largest mobile gaming platform. Following a successful campaign in 2019, the 2020 campaign hopes to bolster the brand’s awareness amongst its key audience with a series of commercials. The commercials will be launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) – the most-watched sporting league in the country.

Talking about the collaboration, Ayesha Ghosh, General Manager, Taproot Dentsu Mumbai, said, “We are very excited to win this business. Our interactions with the client team have been charged with positive energy. The brief was very sharp – to get gamers to download MPL where they could win money playing their favourite online games and a whole lot of new ones. We are now in the process of creating the films. So, watch out for the upcoming campaign!”

“We called for a multi-agency pitch across the best in the country, and after a grueling round of presentations and discussions, have placed our trust in Taproot Dentsu to be our creative partners for this IPL. Their strategic insights and creative capabilities made us choose them. It is essential to capture our brand’s values, and MPL’s connect with its users and game developers in our campaigns, and we think Taproot Dentsu will be the right agency to help us do this,” said Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL.

