The Bluebeans appoints Rohit Singh as Creative Director

As the Creative Director of The Bluebeans, Rohit Singh will lead the team of art and design professionals headquartered in Gurgaon.

Bluebeans Digital Marketing has announced the appointment of Rohit Singh as Creative Director. He will lead the team of art and design professionals headquartered in Gurgaon.

Rohit comes with 10 years of experience in advertising with expertise in developing clutter-breaking campaigns. In the past, he has worked with Vertige Marketing, FCB Global and HS Ad India. He has spearheaded creative expression for a diverse set of brands like ITC, John Players, HERO, LG, Carls Junior, and Casio. His work has also been recognized and awarded by ABBY awards.

Also read: Quikr onboards Social Panga for digital marketing

Welcoming Rohit on board, CEO, Nikita Burman, said, “I’ve been keen to bring Rohit on board for some time now and I’m really happy to finally have him join our team. Rohit comes with years of experience and is a brilliant designer as well as a strong ideas person. He is, both a great mentor and exceptionally brilliant at his art”.

Rohit Singh, Creative Director, TBB added, “I’m excited to be a part of The Blue beans team. The creative act is a responsibility, where the end-user gets to not only witness but experience ideas. 2020 is a momentous year and brands will need to work harder to provide value across platforms midst competition.”

Comments