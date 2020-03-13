Timex India takes an interesting route to promote their Celestial Opulence range

With the core of the product inspired by the allure of the night sky and constellations, Timex kept the theme of Zodiac alive across all touchpoints.

Timex launched its Celestial Opulence collection inspired by the night sky and constellations, recently. With two variants – Celestial Opulence Automatic and Celestial Opulence Crystal the brand wished to create buzz around the launch through engaging touchpoints. For the same, Timex decided to zero on the product USPs such as the 21-jewel automatic movement, 40-hours plus power reserve, floating hour hand, and hues of the night sky & constellations embedded with Swarovski® crystal in the watch – as the communication fundamentals for its campaign.

The brand launched a series of activities around the central theme, #CelestialOpulence. Taking elegance as the guiding light for the watches, Timex, first showcased the products across its social media pages.

To further create conversations and add to the pre-buzz around the new range, Timex roped in influencers and celebrities who shared videos and static posts capturing the essence of this new range.

Influencers such as Athiya Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nia Sharma, Angela Krislinzki and Eshanya Maheshwari were part of the campaign.

This was followed by the #CelestialLove contest, urging consumers to match their Zodiac sign with that of their partners and share with the brand. The idea was to encourage the users to buy a watch according to the zodiac sign of their partner, especially for upcoming occasions such as Valentine’s Day & Women’s Day.

Covering all engagement factors, Timex India also associated with Shopper’s Stop and Lifestyle stores to promote their Celestial Opulence range on the stores’ social media handles as well.

An outdoor campaign was also initiated as a part of which 105 digital hoardings were placed all over Gurugram and a month-long metro advertising campaign was executed.

Timex India managed to reach the core TG with their premium, Celestial Opulence, range through touch-points most accessible to them. With a solid pre-buzz activity and constant engagement around the recent launch, Timex India managed to keep the conversations alive.

Comments