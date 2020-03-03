Unny Radhakrishnan is now CEO, Digitas India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Unny Radhakrishnan as CEO, Digitas India. He will be taking on from Amaresh Godbole who will be moving on to Google.

Unny Radhakrishnan comes with rich experience of over 20 years in Digital Marketing, Consulting and Technology. An accomplished Digital Leader with an impressive track record, he started his career as a programmer in Bangalore and later was also part of one of India’s first digital agencies, BOTW (Bridge Over Troubled Waters).

He has also had an 11-year stint in Maxus, where he built Maxus as the first media agency in the GroupM system to have integrated capabilities in Digital Media, Creative, Social, Technology and R&D. As Chief Digital Officer, South Asia, he led a team of over 250 people. In 2018, he took a sabbatical, did Theatre training and studied Public Policy, along with a few consulting assignments. One of his consulting assignments, which was with SHEROES, an internet start-up and a women-only social network, soon turned to be full-time, where he donned the hat of Chief People & Business Officer.

Unny is a frequent Guest Lecturer on subjects related to digital technology & transformation in renowned institutions such as ISB Hyderabad, IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Kharagpur and has also participated in key industry events as Speaker such as the UNDP – APAC Communications Summit in Bangkok.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia says, “We are delighted to have Unny join us. Apart from his demonstrated capabilities across the whole gamut of digital, what really stood out for me is his approach to the future, passion for everything digital and commitment to groom talent. Each of these softer skills is very critical to succeed in today’s organisations. Digitas has a very strong team, great momentum and very diverse capabilities. Unny’s leadership will add to it tremendously.”

Unny Radhakrishnan said, “ I am very excited to join Digitas at a time when the Publicis Groupe model has just been put in place. The canvas to succeed both as Digitas and as a player in Publicis Groupe is limitless. It has an amazing track- record and momentum. I look forward to taking it from strength to strength.”

Says Amaresh Godbole, “ My time at Digitas has been exceptionally rewarding and enriching. We’ve made tremendous progress over the years in shaping up Digitas’ s approach and culture while maintaining a scorching pace of growth. I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with a remarkable bunch of people and brands to produce great work that speaks for itself. It’s the right time for a new challenge, and I look forward to the next phase of my career. I leave Digitas in very capable hands. Unny’s vast experience and ability make him a perfect fit for the agency.”

