Virginia Sharma bids adieu to LinkedIn

After a six-year-long stint, Virginia Sharma has decided to move on from LinkedIn as Director of Marketing Solutions, India.

The move was announced by Sharma herself on Linkedin where she also mentioned that she will be soon stepping into a new role followed by an announcement in May.

She stated, “After almost 6 exceptional and life-changing years at Linkedin, I have found my moment to move to my #nextplay. This decision was largely driven by the strength of the business I have been part of over the last four years. I am incredibly proud of and grateful to the team we have built during this time – people who are some of the best digital sales and marketing professionals in the industry, and I leave the business in great shape and in great hands”. Sharma is looking forward to bringing all of this learning to her new adventure.

A global marketing leader with experience spread across 17 years, Sharma has been LinkedIn Power Profile 5 years in a row. Through her LinkedIn posts, she is known to raise and discuss issues facing women in leadership, advertising, and technology news. Her achievements also include being the first Indian leader to become a Marketing Academy Fellow delivered by McKinsey and Co.

Sharma will continue to be based in Gurgaon, India and remain in the digital media and advertising fraternity.

