Roger Alm literally takes Volvo forward in new campaign

Volvo continues the tradition of including larger than life stunts in their ads, this time makes their President stand atop four stacked-up trucks.

In a bid to announce the launch of four new trucks, Volvo has launched a new campaign video called The Tower. The video features the company’s President, Roger Alm. He is literally taking the company forward, atop a bunch of trucks. The stunt is in sync with the fabric of Volvo’s brand communication that deals with portraying their products in cliff-hanger like situations, letting them shine as a hero.

“We are launching four new trucks, strong enough to carry each other and our president,” the brand states in the narrative. It took the team a month to design and build the tower to ensure it was safe to drive.

The film was released a day ahead of the official launch of the heavy-duty trucks range in Europe, which includes Volvo FH, Volvo FH16, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX.

“I am used to be on top of things, but for me, shooting the truck tower was definitely an unusual day at work. Let’s just say I have a certain respect for heights. I am a down to earth guy,” Alm said.

The film was shot in late 2019 on a testing ground outside Volvo’s hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Both the truck tower and the majority of the visual effects are real, including the smoke and lights, which a behind-the-scenes film reveals.

This is not the first time Volvo Trucks released a campaign video that involves a stunt that is dangerous to look at and definitely one that shouldn’t be replicated. They have been doing it for years. In fact, even the CTA video to invite subscribers on YouTube promises people to keep them entertained with stunts, and more.

