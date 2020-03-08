Some new messages, some old: Women’s Day Campaigns 2020

Women’s Day Campaigns 2020 bring in social experiments, inspiring narratives, women’s issues, and purpose-driven initiatives.

Most Women’s Day Campaigns 2020 revolved around the day’s theme this year, ‘Each For Equal’; more brands zero in on social issues that surround women.

Several brands targeted women’s issues that are persistent even in the modern world. Issues such as gender pay gap, professional barriers, gender-driven expectations, pestering eyes, safety, and many more.

Kareen Kapoor Khan aims to raise awareness of the gender pay gap with IMARA’s campaign. Spotify India aims to even out the gender ratio and breaks the sound barrier. MTV India’s Baar Bra Dekho shows women are more than their showing strap.

Viviana Mall’s #MeraFarzHai urges citizens to stand up for women when they notice someone being harassed. #BuraNaKhelo Ft. Mithila Palkar by fbb lines up their campaign with the upcoming occasion of Holi. The campaign takes up the initiative to nurture a safe and responsible Holi for women.

Women’s Day Campaigns 2020 also came out with inspiring narratives of dynamic women. Such as #HimmatWaaliSeeti by SBI Life Insurance narrating the story of Dutee Chand, United Colors Of Benetton’s #UnitedByStories shares inspiring tales of women dealing with battles, internal & external.

Today and on a lot of other days we look for inspiration, ‘The Invisible Women Farmers Of India’ by Swaraj Tractors makes inspiration visible. Along with the campaign, Swaraj Tractors has also created a blog of stimulating stories entailed by women farmers.

More campaigns also appeal to women to avail themselves of self-care, as women tend to ignore caring for themselves while caring for others.

A few brands delved into social experiments to highlight the current state of affairs in the culture revolving around women. JioSaavn’s ‘Women On Annoying Ads’ shares women’s (and a man’s) take on the stereotyped portrayal of women in advertisements.

#WithinHerReach by Uber keeps a critical statistic at the focal point of their campaign – “3 in 5 women in India limit their career opportunities to 1km from home”. Being a mobility solution, Uber intends to bridge the commute gap for women.

Also Read: Dove campaigns that encourage women to choose beautiful

#WithinHerReach – Uber

Women On Annoying Ads – JioSaavn

#HimmatWaaliSeeti – SBI Life Insurance

#DoTheDifficult – ICICI Lombard

Queen of Choices – Orientbell Tiles

#TheBloodySecrets – The Rio Pads

United Colors of Benetton

#CelebrateHerEveryday – Ease Your Life

#EqualWorld – IMARA

#MusicNeedsWomen – Spotify India

Baar Bra Dekho – MTV India

#SoWhatIfIDontCook – Zomato

#PauseToCelebrate – Lotte Choco Pie

The Invisible Women Farmers Of India – Swaraj Tractors

#MeraFarzHai – Viviana Mall

#WomenInspireWomen – Kotak Mahindra Bank

#RaiseHerToLead – Flipkart

#BuraNaKhelo Ft. Mithila Palkar – fbb

An Ode To The Smartest People in Our Lives – Tata Mutual Fund

#CareBeginsKhudSe – Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

#RukJaanaNahi – ixigo

#BarabariKaSaath – Kotak Life

#HeForShe – Edelweiss Asset Management Limited

#ZiddiChhoriya – Parle-G

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Women’s Day Campaigns 2020, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments