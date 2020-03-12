World Kidney Day brand posts promote well-being

World Kidney Day brand posts

World Kidney Day brand posts align with the day’s 2020 theme and intend to apprise consumers about subjects ranging from prevention till detection.

World Kidney Day is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). The global initiative aims to raise awareness about the significance of healthy kidneys and its overall impact on an individual’s well-being.

Chronic Kidney Disease(CKD) is a progressive loss of kidney functions and is non-communicable. As this disease affects 1 in 10 people worldwide, it severely affects public health. This year’s theme is ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care’.

Brands that hold relevance to this day such as ones from the Healthcare and Insurance sector join forces for the initiative to create a larger footprint, and for more people to be informed about adversities of an unhealthy kidney and measures to maintain the organ’s health.

Most brands have let the promotional communication stay at the back seat, and share tips to keep kidneys healthy, symptoms that should be looked out for, facts about the organ and more.

Fortis Healthcare

Surya Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals

The health of our kidneys is often overlooked and neglected. For World Kidney Day, we plan to raise awareness about kidney health with a few basic questions to guide people to healthier kidneys for a healthy life. If you’ve answered yes to all of those questions, it is recommended you visit a doctor to make sure your kidneys are healthily functioning. #WorldKidneyDay #healthcare #health #medicine #medical #doctor #wellness #hospital #doctors #healthcareforall #healthcareprofessional #healthcaremanagement #healthcareprovider #healthcareadministration #healthcareprofessionals #healthcaremarketing #healthcareworker #nurse #healthyliving #follow #care #healthy #healthylifestyle #banana #bananabenefits

Bajaj Allianz Life

Reliance Hospitals

HDFC ERGO General Insurance

Fluper

MediCentre

Manipal Hospitals

Impact Guru

#WorldKidneyDay Kidney diseases currently affect 850 million people across the world. Now, that’s a lot. Isn’t it? At #ImpactGuru, we have made sure that patients suffering from kidney ailments got timely access to healthcare by crowdfunding their hospital bills. Be it Rajiv, Rina or Nishant. All of them and several others got their life-saving Kidney Transplant surgeries done with the help of our donors. Not just that, in many cases, even the post-op-care expenses got fundraised on our platform for such patients. We say this time and again: Need funds for medical emergencies and critical illnesses? #ImpactGuruHaiNa; because we mean it and we are proud of it! #Crowdfunding #Fundraising #SavingLives #ChangingLives #Donate #Support #ShareIt #GivingBack #HelpingOthers #BringingChange #MakingADifference #RaisingFunds #Healthcare #MedicalEmergencies #HospitalBills #Kidney #KidneyFailure #KidneyTransplant #KidneyHealth #Dialysis #CrowdfundWithImpactGuru #OnlineCrowdfunding #MedicalCrowdfunding #MedicalFundingForAll #WorldKidneyDay2020

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

