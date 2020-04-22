22feet Tribal Worldwide wins digital mandate for TTK Prestige

As part of the mandate, 22feet Tribal Worldwide will steer the digital transformation of the brand from digital marketing to e-commerce and all the touch points of the consumer’s journey with the brand.

TTK Prestige, kitchen appliances brand, appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide as their digital and digital media planning agency. The integrated account includes creative by DDB Mudra.

Founded in 1928, TTK Prestige is the market leader in the pressure cooker, cookware, induction cooktop, rice cookers, value added gas stoves category. The company manufactures as many as six million pressure cookers and cookware annually. The brand, having successfully expanded into the kitchen appliances and home cleaning categories, is all set to focus on fast-growing online channels. 22feet Tribal WW will help execute this by creating communication that connects with a younger target audience.

Commenting on the announcement, Dinesh Garg, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige said, “TTK Prestige has the legacy of being present practically in every Indian home. As market leaders, it is imperative for us to engage with consumers, who are in different stages of their purchase journey. The digital space is beginning to play an increasingly important role for us as a brand and we are pleased to embark on this journey with 22feet Tribal Worldwide. We have a long history with the DDB Mudra group spanning two decades, and we look forward to many more rewarding years together.’’

Speaking about the win, Preetham Venkky, President – 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “We are extremely delighted with the confidence that TTK has placed in us by allowing us to bring to life, our vision for what their presence should look like across digital. This move will not only help digitise their business but also provide value to their existing and new customers. With this win led by Ken Sekhar and his team, we now have the exciting challenge of taking one of India’s top brands and building a formidable experience across the digital ecosystem to enable meaningful engagements.”

