#9PM9Minutes brand posts express solidarity

#9PM9Minutes brand posts

#9PM9Minutes brand posts stood beside people as they lit a candle to convey wholesome harmony.

As we go through a pandemic, brand communications and marketing efforts take a turn. They are also becoming about solidarity and collective nationalism, whether it’s observing Janta Curfew or maintaining social distancing, or these #9PM9Minutes brand posts.

Last night, almost the whole of the nation observed a ‘lights out’ to light the candle of unity at 9 PM for 9 minutes. And, social media brands played a helping hand in spreading the word through their creative posts.

Almost every brand expressed their solidarity with the global crisis we have been dealing with. While Amul India took to their topical creative route, McDonald’s India lit up its logo. Mother Day used a glass of milk to convey their message and Arre India targeted those who disobeyed the lockdown and ventured on streets.

Arré India

Tinder India

Amul

McDonald’s India

Saregama India

Tata Power

Oriflame India

Luminous

Amazon Prime Video IN

GATSBY India

TRRAIN

Ashok Leyland

LF Originals

Mother Dairy

Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

