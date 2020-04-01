Agency Feature: Kreative Machinez

How do we define Kreative Machinez?

Kreative Machinez was born in 2009 February aiming to create digital experiences! Now we are a workforce with clients in 18 plus countries. We thrive to make everyone feel the experience with us as a part of the digital journey.

Whether clients are business success-starved, hoping to push the ROI graph, build a strong online presence, boost their sales, generate new inquiries or in need of taking control of digital branding, we intend to streamline the process for them.

The journey started with Pramod Maloo in the year 2009 with only a single flagship projec- Alanic International where the goal was to establish the brand on the internet from scratch.

What’s in the name?

Kreative Machinez strives to maximize the ROI of clients by helping them attain their digital marketing objectives.

And it happened with creativity with a difference. Hence, we named it – Kreative

What we do?

The services we are into.

Website Designing

Search Engine Optimization

Social Media Optimization

Lead Generation Campaigns

Marketplace promotion

Email Marketing

Blog Marketing

PPC Campaigns

Content Writing

Mobile App Development & Marketing

Why we do it?

Some of the key reasons –

The seeds were sown by one guest lecture during an MBA program in 2006-08 when founder, Pramod Maloo, had a chance to meet Udayan Bose, CEO, Net Elixir. He was sure then he would make it big in the space of digital marketing. As a matter of fact, he opted out of campus recruitment & joined a digital marketing agency in New Delhi.

Needless to say, we are in the most promising industry. We are the future and future holds so much of excitement and innovation

Now, innovation in technology and finding new ways of doing things is what drives us more than anything else.

How we evolve?

We have kept ourselves updated with the latest happenings in the industry ever since we started. One of the things we implemented when we were very very young and that still continues to be our every Friday 6 pm routine is 1 hour of a session by different team TL on latest updates in the industry. I guess, that’s been instrumental in staying on the top of the game.

Social responsibility in social media

Kreative Machinez maintains 100% honesty with all their consumers.

We follow practices governed by law. We invest their money in a transparent manner and share all the credible details with our consumers that allow them to check details and get information on a real-time basis.

The need of the hour

Kreative Machinez is always transparent not only with its clients but even to our own selves. For each and every project that we initiate, we clearly define everything in a Broad Scope of Work. That document gets checked both by the client as well as Kreative Machinez and then the final agreement takes place.

We draft and set the rules ourselves by mutual consent.

They work with us

Alanic International

Science Of Motherhood

Shyam Metalics

JayaKishori

Crazy Cat

Adelaide EcoBins

Mani Group

Discovery Holidays

Proviatek

HealMyBones

The industry as we foresee

Will be driven by AI and we will see some amazing innovations with the help of AI.

A day without Internet

We will be DOOMED!! God Save us…

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes.

