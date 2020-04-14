Originality can be one’s only USP in this cluttered space: Aiana Jain

Aiana Jain

When it comes to collaborations, Aiana Jain feels it’s a very thin line that one walks through with brand briefs and creative freedom.

No two days feel alike to Aiana Jain when it comes to content creation. To ensure smooth execution, she often plans 2-3 shoots in a day. These re the hectic parts of her schedule. To unwind, she watches shows on Netflix. Gymming on a regular basis is an important part of her day-to-day regime.

Looking back, where did it all begin? 

I feel that whatever we do today leads to a road leading to what we do tomorrow. Without slightest of inclination that my Journey as a Brand Consultant and a Style Coach would lead me to this path, I started a Blog on the insistence of friends and family who thought I should write things about style and fashion. That’s how it all started. Then, Instagram happened.

What’s in the name? 

I did and did not think much of it back then. I didn’t want to use terms like style and fashion in my blog name, nor anything quirky. So, I stuck to my own name and owned it in style.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I feel originality can be one’s only USP in the cluttered space. I feel I am my own person and have a style language, which is unique to me. I don’t like the idea of wearing stuff that looks good only in pictures and cannot be replicated in real life. Being relevant and relatable gives me an edge.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I don’t plan much because I like to enjoy what I do and content creation happens along the way. My inspiration has always been real people.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

When I started on this journey, I didn’t know it would have any commercial implications at all. My first ever invite was a pleasant surprise for I had no idea what these events were about. Slowly, brands started reaching out for collaborations. Taking about newly launched products is how I make money. However, there is a process to how I choose the brands I collaborate with. I should be a user and have shared beliefs with the brand beside other parameters.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

There is a very thin line that one walks on when it comes to brand briefs. Sometimes, brands give you creative freedom and an outline of the brief about what they intend to present. On other occasions, one has watertight briefs to follow. Adding your touch to the piece helps stay objective. However, if the brand is too stubborn about the brief, one can always politely decline and move on before committing to the brand.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

When absolute strangers walk up to you and appreciate your content, followers message to share how they tried and liked one of your suggestions, often with pictures, helps make it all worthwhile.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Too many to describe.

If not blogging, you would be?

Something I still do. I would be a coach and brand consultant.

A day in your life…

Since I am a freelancer, no two days look alike for me. Typically, I wake up and go through the morning chores and if I don’t have a shoot, meeting or an event lined up, I go to the gym. If I am unable to go to the gym in the morning, I try to stick to the regime in the evening and later watch shows on Netflix. Shoot days are hectic so I plan 2-3 in the day. Time spent sitting in traffic also has to be factored in the schedule as I live in Mumbai. I am my own boss so taking a day off isn’t much of an issue.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Stay original.

Your Favorite Influencer

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s influencer on fashion is unprecedented. He is hands down my favourite.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I have always been passionate about designing clothes and see myself have my own clothing line in the future.


