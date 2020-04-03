Don’t be in a hurry to review every single place: Ambika

Ambika loves to spend time in understanding the thought process that goes behind the creation of restaurants and their menus.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

My love for food comes from my family. My parents are amazing cooks and always introduced us to new cuisines and dishes when we were young. Because of them, I have always been a foodie and have always documented or taken pictures of dishes that I like. Since I also wanted to experiment with food photography, I started documenting the journey on Instagram and that’s how Bite Me! came into being.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

My USP is to be consistent. I am not interested in reviewing a hundred outlets a month and would be happy to review only 1-2 every month. I also love to understand the thought process which goes behind the creation of the restaurants and their menus. Honestly, it is a very interesting process.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Food is something that will always be relevant and relatable. Plus I love street food and don’t shy away from trying out new things.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Most brands work on a barter system so the moolah comes in very slowly. However, I am looking forward to some brand associations that are in the works for this year.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

This is something that is usually discussed upfront. I usually use my own content or customize the content unless mandated by the brand.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

When someone recognizes the blog, it makes my day!

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I would rather not talk about it.

If not blogging, you would be?

I have a full-time job apart from the blog.

A day in your life…

Work, work, work and some great food!

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Don’t be in a hurry to review every single place. Look for what you like.

Your Favorite Influencer

Too many to list down but right now Pooja Dhingra is at the top of my list!

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

To be recognized and be known for honest reviews.

