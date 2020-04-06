Amul re-purposes old ads leveraging nostalgia wave on social media

As re-telecast of 90s shows makes netizens relive memories, Amul jumps in to leverage the wave by driving conversations with old ads, displaying the relevance of social listening.

It’s been a few days since Ramayan and Mahabharat, along with many other shows, made a comeback on television. The shows are being re-aired as an effort to help people navigate the national lockdown and the anxiety brought in by COVID-19 news. It gives older demographics, who are less likely to binge-watch on Netflix, an opportunity to remember the good old days, relive childhood memories.

Viewers have been lauding Doordarshan for re-airing feel good content, creating a wave of nostalgia that is apparent across social media platforms. Taking cue from the keyword here – nostalgia, Amul applied their moment marketing & social listening skills by releasing old ads on television amidst the airing of the old shows. These were also released on social media.

@Amul_Coop Nice to see your old ads back on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/xHce9MUO3r — Dr Ramaswamy AS (@dr_asr) April 5, 2020

It is an interesting move on the part of the brand as according to a recently launched BARC-Neilson report, the re-telecast of Ramayan was able to garner the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. Interestingly, the show was highest-rated in urban and megacities.

When you have ads in the inventory that can add value to the experience people are loving at the moment, why not leverage it? It seemed to have worked well for Amul as people have taken to social media to appreciate the move.

Brilliant Marketing initiative by Amul to air old classic ads during the Ramayan ad break!! Utterly butterly brilliant…. #Amul #RamayanOnDDNational — Gautam (@ghazarika) April 5, 2020

Thank you so much @Amul_Coop for the childhood memories. By showing your old ads on @DDNational you have set the benchmark in the advertisement industry.#Amul

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Nirmal sharma (@sharmanirmal91) April 5, 2020

Further, many brands have rich advertising journeys, but fail or neglect the archive or digitize the old work. Amul not only leveraged its archive but also re-purposed the content to suit the needs of the digital world.

Old advertisements of #Amul are just like old treasures. Now feeling that we are truely living in that era. Thanks for taking us down to our memory lane with such marvellous ads. 👍👍 — Rinju Chandel (@r_rinju) April 5, 2020

Saw Neerja Behnot in one of the ads today, "I am too old for tricycle, but too young to fly Planes" #Braveheart #PROUD #Amul https://t.co/KJLx5SCF5w — Vik@s Koul (@sakivkl) April 5, 2020

A few old print ads were also released by Amul on social media. Here, the chosen ones had an intrinsic connect with Ramayan and Mahabharat, in sync with the moment the brand seems to be leveraging at the moment.

By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today. pic.twitter.com/dICTjjh1CW — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

With more shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai lined up to be re-aired, it would be interesting to see how brands come up to leverage the moments being generated.

Amul has shown the way and it has certainly worked well for them. The first-movers advantage is apparent but there is still plenty scope for brands to make their mark in unique ways, especially on television, driven by social media.

