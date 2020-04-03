Brands play Bingo with followers on Instagram

Leveraging an Instagram UGC trend, brands put up Bingo tickets in posts and stories for users to play, share and extend advertising efforts.

Bingo is a numeral game played in public community settings. One person calls out a number and the others have to cross it out on their ticket. Rows and full house help participants win points and prizes. The idea has been doing rounds on Instagram in the form of templates by content pages and publications. Recently, it got picked by brands who presented their own versions of Bingo on Instagram.

The basic premise of these templates is that they are vertical, meant to be shared on stories and tagging more people to further the reach. The Bingo ticket includes in these is either five by five or three by three in size. They are shared by Instagram pages in the form of highlights.

However, when brands took over to put up adaptions of the concept, some put up on the main feed as square creatives. This helped them document the activity better as well as drive conversations in comments. Numbers were replaced by words along a theme relevant to the brand’s narrative.

Activities people are likely to indulge in while practising social distancing is one of the major themes picked up by brands. This, integrally fused with their brand communication. So, while JioSaavn mentioned song-related points, Lavazza India started an influencer activity for coffee lovers.

Interestingly, Tinder took up the topic of work from home instead of something around dating. Dell took a slightly text-heavy approach and scribbled laptop, coding and internet-related pointers to scratch off.

JioSaavn

Dell India

Vidyalankar Classes

Havmor Ice Creams

Lavazza India

Tinder

Quick Ride

