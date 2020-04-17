Should brands continue to normally advertise on Twitter during COVID-19?

According to the data shared by Twitter, only 7% of respondents said brands should continue using their normal brand tone of voice. The data points come in line with Twitter’s Update Advertising Policy to help brands craft their communication better in the face of a pandemic.

To help businesses navigate through the COVID-19 crisis and responsibly use promoted products, the Twitter COVID-19 advertising policy was recently updated. By doing so, they added an extra layer of restrictions to the kind of content that goes up on the platform. There must be no distasteful references to COVID-19 and content must not be sensational or likely to incite panic, among other things.

However, there is still a lot of room left for brands to contemplate on what kind of content is acceptable in the current scenario.

When Twitter asked a panel of users in the US how they felt about advertising during COVID-19, 64% of respondents said brands should continue advertising products as normal. Other observations were as follows:

52% agreed that seeing/hearing ads gives them a sense of normality

77% agreed they feel more positively about brands making an effort to support society at the moment

People expect you to change your tone to reflect the new context. Only 7% of respondents said brands should continue using their normal brand tone of voice.

To help tackle this pandemic, we’re donating €100m of soap, sanitiser, bleach & food to emergency efforts; supporting our vulnerable suppliers/customers with €500m of cash flow relief; & protecting our workforce from sudden drops in pay. @wef https://t.co/LQxI4sbf1X pic.twitter.com/orVLJ2PUrB — Unilever #StayHome (@Unilever) March 24, 2020

Specific to COVID-19, when asked what brands could do right now that would be useful, 82% of respondents said brands should support frontline health staff. Other data points include:

People aren’t just thinking of their own well-being during these times. 86% of respondents said brands should support vulnerable people in their community.

Stick to the facts: 89% said brands should provide reliable, accurate information.

Despite living in a time of social distancing, 77% of respondents said brands should support their local community.

Be transparent: 80% said brands should show how they’re supporting their employees.

People need all the help they can get. 70% of respondents said brands should provide prompt customer service.

Have a heart: 74% of respondents said brands should showcase acts of kindness.

Who couldn’t use a pick-me-up right about now? 70% of respondents said brands should boost positivity and share positive stories.

We will travel again.



Soon, we will step out from behind our screens.

We will look each other in the eye — instead of the camera.



We will clink glasses. We will exchange hugs.

We will travel again.



Until then, stay healthy and stay positive.

We’ll be waiting. pic.twitter.com/YBSXwqa1g6 — Marriott Bonvoy (@MarriottBonvoy) March 27, 2020

Twitter hopes that these observations would help brands craft better messages in response to the pandemic.

