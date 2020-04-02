Facebook Communication tips: Sew resilience into brand conversations

From staying in touch with customers to hosting online events, a brand can various measures to maintain resilience through the ongoing crisis, Facebook has released a few guidelines that can help brands tread through these difficult times.

Facebook is fighting two major battles in the fight against COVID-19. These include one against the spread of misinformation and helping brands cope up the impact on communication. It isn’t the time to advertise, however, a brand must build resilience and continue serving consumers the best they can. The platform says it’s committed to providing businesses with as much support as possible.

Keep yourself safe and informed

It is important for persons running businesses to stay updated with credible information. To this extent, Facebook has recommended following the World Health Organization and local government health department pages on Facebook and Instagram. The information gathered from these sources can help people make better decisions in regards to changes are likely to affect business and customers.

Stay in touch with customers

Proactively sharing information with customers using email, website and social media presence can help brands stay in touch with customers. In the case of a Facebook page, an important post can be pinned to the top of the page for quick viewing. Here, businesses can mention about the measures they are taking to keep premises and products safe, updates on expected delays and guide to processing customer inquiries.

Host events online

There has been a hike in the consumption of digital content due to the lockdown. While it would be wrong to say that this should be leveraged by brands, they can definitely use the medium to keep the show running in case they have had to postpone or cancel any planned event as a result of the outbreak. They can host webinars or organise live events online.

Prepare a customer service plan

In order to be responsive and transparent with customers during a challenging moment, preparing for incoming questions and requests is key. This includes drafting template responses for email or setting up instant reply messages with information customers are likely to be looking for. Instagram DMs, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Business profile are some of the tools that can be used for the same.

List out possible FAQs

Businesses can put up a list of all possible questions customers can ask in such a time along with responses in as much detail as possible. The tone should be reassuring. It must look like the brand knows what they are doing and are actively looking for ways to help customers. The list must include questions around payments and dispatch.

