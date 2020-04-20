COVID-19: Brands unlock the potential of social media activations

The lockdown has opened the door to the House Of Leisure. Here are the brands keeping consumers engaged and occupied with social media activations.

Consumers have a limited supply of money and materials but their schedule has a lot of space for rest & recreation. Enter – social media activations, an age-old marketing technique, that has been redefining itself & usage during the Pandemic.

Social media activations essentially comprise the act of transforming users into brand followers, participants, & eventually into a consumer brand ambassador. With a global crisis leaving little scope to market a product, brands now focus on playing a larger role in consumers’ life, wherein their attempt to better or simplify a consumers’ life leads to an engaged community.

Brands have been suggesting consumers productive pastimes, a task, a physical or mental activity, a recipe to cook, create content, make art, indulge in photography, or anything that kills time and is also fruitful. UGC plays an integral role in the process as brands urge consumers to share their work/art/creation in a bid to create a bank of engaging content.

We are currently facing a crisis and the pandemic has changed the course of marketing with brands having to rethink their communication in a manner that they not only advertise their product but help the consumers.

Any brand that is adding value to the consumers’ lives right now – by suggesting indoor activities, trying to educate them, or entertain them, or is just reassuring them that they are there for their consumers – will reap benefit from a strong consumer bond & engaged community. Now let’s dive into the pool of branded indoor activities, and swim in productivity.

Mercedez Benz – #ColorYourBenz

Mercedez Benz called out all consumers to color their own Mercedes Benz with the brand’s coloring templates such as Sir Sterling Moss in the 1955 Mille Miglia, C-Class, the AMG F1 race car, and many more.

The best works and sketches would be curated for a Facebook album. The campaign saw a flood of UGC, varying from established artists to kids giving their best shot to paint their ‘dream car’.

The campaign’s other leg requires minimal craft skills. Print out a template of (for example)Lewis Hamilton, and with glue and scissors, you can ‘Build Your Own Driver’ or your favorite car.

Additionally, the brand is enjoining their community to share the pictures of their garages showing how their cars are staying in, with #DreamsAreMadeAtHome.

Asian Paints – #HarGharKuchKehtaHai

Asian Paints revived their long-running series ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’, that began in 2007 as a television series, turned digital on YouTube recently, and now has transformed into a UGC campaign.

The brand compiles the heartfelt moments such as indoor cookouts, home workouts, gaming activities, and more sent to them by users, and turns them into memories by featuring them on their page.

Converse – #CreateAtHome

To start the conversation of creation with Converse, dance, paint, skate, animate, or create with whatever suits your plate, and the brand will commission select creative work to tell the Converse story.

The brand is showcasing upcoming underdogs on their Instagram, Twitter and TikTok handles. The best of the community will also be provided with tools, products, and collaborators.

Decathlon Sports India – #Hallympics2020

Decathlon put together a series of virtual events across social media platforms comprising of games and challenges for people to follow and participate in.

The challenges included handle hurdles, one glass-one leg, frozen squat, and more that were designed to be easily practiced from one’s hall, or any free space, with a points system awarded collectively to each city location.

Each city had a captain, the community could represent their city by participating in the event. The brand claims the event centered around 9 cities garnered 2,000+ shares; 3,700+ post on hashtags; one lakh video views, and around five lakh people engaged or participated in the Hallympics.

Walt Disney Studios – #DisneyMagicMoments

The Disney Theme Parks may be closed, but you can turn your Disney dream into a piece of art, by downloading Disney Animation backgrounds from the classic movies and create your own Disney moments from your home.

Furthermore, they have also launched a new digital series named ‘#AtHomeWithOlaf‘, and #DrawWithPixar, series of drawing tutorials.

Dewar’s – #DoubleIsBetter

Dewar’s continues to populate their #DoubleIsBetter campaign and carries on with their content marketing strategy while romanticizing food.

Previously, they have collaborated with Gobble to put out tutorials and a food show called ‘You Got Chef’d!’. This time the brand collaborated with celebrity chefs such as Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani.

The brand encourages consumers to bring their inner MasterChef alive with DIY tutorials of gourmet style home food and cocktails. The recipes traverse from childhood favorites to the recently trending Dalgona Coffee.

MindPeers – #MyQuarantineMood

The mental health service and a self-care platform is stimulating people to share what they are doing to cope with the mental distress of the pandemic with #MyQuarantineMood.

Additionally, they have also released a series of images and short-format animated videos that may help users smoothen the ride on this emotional rollercoaster.

The series explains why they’re feeling overwhelmed with emotions or are facing certain situations and suggests activities that can help them feel better.

Sweetish House Mafia – #BakeWithSHM

Sweetish House Mafia makes it’s way into users’ hearts through their stomach by sharing simple recipes and a video series of cooking tutorials of desserts. Such as Fudge Brownies, the recent fad – Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, and more sweet courses eaten at the end of the meal by most(and at the start of the meal by me).

Adobe Photoshop – #CreatingFromHome

To keep the creative juices of Graphic & Visual Designers flowing, Adobe Photoshop launched its new theme – #CreatingFromHome. Users can share their work using the hashtag and tagging them.

Select pieces would be displayed on the Photoshop page. Reportedly, Adobe Photoshop and InDesign applications are now free for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 for two months, in an attempt to provide resources for the ones forced to stay home instead of staying in class.

Jeep – Explore The Great Indoors

Jeep gave it’s seven-slot grille a homely twist, and shared seven ideas over the course of a few days, for activities one can indulge in and turn each day into an indoor adventure.

The suggested activities included reading, cleaning & sanitizing, gardening, coloring, and more along with recommendations for each activity.

Canon – #StayInDoGreat

In this time Canon urges us to ‘picture the silver lining’ with their initiative. The brand asked users to share the little details that bring them joy while they do great by staying in.

It could be their furry friend or warm cuddle from a loved one or anything else. Best photos would be showcased on their social media page, and the activity would also help the user shift their focus to the things that matter.

Oriflame – #FitFamilyChallenge

The Swedish beauty brand launched the #FitFamilyChallenge to motivate families to exercise and bond together while maintaining fitness.

Users were asked to submit videos or pictures of their families exercising and getting fit together. Participants were also asked to nominate their peers to take the challenge.

Shopper’s Stop – #GlowFromHome & #KeepTheLoveAlive

The department store chain initiated two campaigns to aid users maintain their skincare routines and wallow in home makeup looks.

#GlowFromHome shared easy-to-do makeup looks tutored by Shopper’s Stop beauty artists and experts from MAC Cosmetics India. #KeepTheLoveAlive shared some ingredients that can be used to make DIY face masks.

Crossword Bookstores

The brand has been relying on a healthy dose of Live reading sessions with authors, Live workshops of various writing styles, and interviews with eminent personalities – creating content that inspires, educates, and engages.

Targeting readers across the spectrum, Crossword Bookstores has been getting authors from all genres & has kept the conversation going.

