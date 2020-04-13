COVID-19: Instagram introduces Thank You Hour & Dhanyavad stickers

Instagram launched a ‘Thank you hour’ sticker on Instagram Stories, so people can show gratitude towards those helping them through these difficult times.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, people around the world have stepped up in unprecedented ways to support, connect, and appreciate one another. With everyone at home, people are finding a new appreciation for the things that help get them through the day. With this context, a Thank You Hour sticker and multi-author story have been launched.

Starting at 7 PM IST, each day, the shared story will be pinned to the top of the Stories tray, where people will see the stories of all those they’re following who have used the sticker.

In the words of Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, “Instagram is a place for self-expression and we’ve loved seeing the ways in which our community has been showing up for each other, and creating an environment of positivity and kindness. We’ve seen it with the nation lighting candles and clapping to applaud healthcare and frontline workers. This new sticker is a small reminder to show gratitude every day, and stay connected with each other through difficult times.”

The feature is currently available in 14 countries, including India. The sticker will appear in English as ‘Thank you hour’ and in Hindi as ‘Dhanyavad’.

This follows the recently announced ‘Stay Home’ and ‘Ghar Pe Raho’ stickers, to encourage people to stay at home, and changing the default prompt of the questions sticker, from ‘Ask Me Anything’ to ‘How can I help?’, with the aim to help people spread kindness and support during these times.

