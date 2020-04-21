Deepak Kalra tries to bring out different flavours in each piece of content he creates

From dreaming of being an actor to becoming one and gradually moving towards digital content creation, Deepak Kalra has come a long way.

For quite a few people, one of the best things to happen to them is seeing their parents feel proud of them. Deepak Kalra is one of them. To see his parents feel proud of her accomplishments brings him immense joy. In conversation with Social Samosa, he talks about the journey so far.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I always wanted to be on TV. When I was 13, my mom wanted me to become something big in life, but not in the way my father wanted me to be a doctor or an engineer, but something in the entertainment field. So, we used to go for so-called auditions in Delhi. Those were actually fake and they used to charge an amount for it. Later, we discovered it was all a scam. However, you know how the power of belief works. Somehow, I landed up working in movies and ads and eventually to creating content for the digital world.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I do a lot of things. I am an actor, I write, direct and produce. I have also tried my hand at rapping. So, I get to bring a lot of flavours in each video. I dress up as the film’s character for my public review show. Interacting with the public in the costume helps in creating quality content around reviews.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I only create the content that I would love to see on the web. Most of the times, my instinct works. That’s how I work.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

If you are good at something, never do it for free. This is something I tell all my producers. It helps when they understand the efforts and passion I put in my work. Then I am able to make moolah and not a foolah of myself.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I always follow my heart and of course, the brief but the heart comes first. You will always face creative differences in this field. This has happened to me a lot of times. The brand had something else in mind, me something else but we ended up doing something completely different. I always take a stand for the right thing and sooner or later, they also understand.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Firstly, my parents are proud of me. I m living my mom’s dream. Secondly, I got a chance to go inside Mannat and chill with Shah Rukh Khan. I celebrated my birthday him and Katrina Kair and he knows me by name!

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Let’s not talk about this.

If not blogging, you would be?

I could have been an actor, writer, director, rapper, movie reviewer, philanthropist, baller and/or Iron man. Oh, maybe not Iron Man.

A day in your life…

Wake up, shoot, eat, shoot, chill, party, sleep, repeat.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Do what you love to do and whatever you want to do and always believe in yourself — it’s the key to everything. Tried and tested guys.

Your Favorite Influencer

I love Amanda Cerny.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Let’s enjoy making a brand without predicting things. I would have said this in my modest mode but the brand Kalra is going to take over the industry in the next five years.

