DigitalKites appoints Amit Lall as Sr.Vice President

Prior to this, Amit Lall was with OMD as Vice President – Digital

DigitalKites has roped in Amit Lall as Sr. Vice President-Partnerships. In his new role at DigitalKites, Amit will be leading the AudiencePrime Partnerships team. With around two decades of experience, Lall is an industry veteran whose strength lies in developing & executing digital strategies and roadmaps.

Lall was also at the forefront of developing and executing digital advertising strategies for several global brands such as Beiersdorf, Daimler, Sony Pictures, Parle Agro, and others. In his earlier role with OMD as Vice President – Digital, his work brought him and his team multiple accolades both nationally & internationally, such as James Burke Award, FOMA, amongst others.

Dinesh Ganti, CEO, DigitalKites, said, “We are delighted to welcome Amit on board as an integral part of the team. The objective of AudiencePrime is to offer a unique multi-channel DSP to brands and agencies, one that is powered by India’s largest user resolution technology and thus offers CRM onboarding and a fully consented audience marketplace together for the first time. We look forward to Amit’s leadership and expertise in driving product adoption and evangelizing DigitalKites across the globe.”

Amit Lall added, “I am happy to be a part of DigitalKites, a collaborative and democratized advertising ecosystem built from scratch for a new-age marketer with a strong focus on privacy. With the audience at its core, it’s an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve business challenges. I’m enthusiastic about kick-starting my new role and excited to expand DigitalKites footprints across the globe as we embark on our journey of fulfilling business goals”.

Comments