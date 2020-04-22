Earth Day brand posts enjoin us to save our home

Earth Day brand posts celebrate the world that gave us life and keeps us alive.

In 2018, the United Nations had released a report stating that the world had gotten 1.5-degree celsius warmer above pre-industrial levels and we had as less as 12 years to act on it.

While it had been getting worse, the current pandemic gave Earth a chance to heal itself since the most intelligent species on the planet was contained.

This maneuver may have brought us some more time, and given us a fresh start, but we need to do more to improve our environmental impact and every year earth Day is celebrated to do just that.

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, and the celebrations include activities such as the Great Global CleanUp, Citizen Science, Advocacy, Education, & art. And Earth Day brand posts reinforce this movement.

Ba No Batwo, a bio & eco-friendly brand which turns ‘trash into treasure’, themed their Earth Day post in a short video that talks about Varli Paintings, and the tribe that it originated from, which is situated on the outskirts of Mumbai and has refused to adopt technological advancements to protect the Earth.

UN Environment Programme – driven by the organization’s environmental activities, Indya – a traditional Indian wear brand, and Etsy India – a global marketplace of creative goods that offsets 100% of carbon emissions from shipping, which is 173,000 metric tons of CO2(until now) illustrated the day’s significance with aesthetic artworks.

CHUK, the manufacturer of sustainable products celebrates the accomplishment of saving the Earth from 2316 tonnes of plastic dump. Nicobar, makers of contemporary clothing and a sustainable fashion brand, urge users to give the world the gift of a tree and The Souled Store points out the rubbish everyone should be interested in.

More brands line-up to support the movement.

UN Environment Programme

Indya

Ba No Batwo

Etsy India

CHUK

Nicobar

The Souled Store

Tata Power – #PowerToChoose

State Bank of India

JBCN International School

Sony Pictures Networks India

IndiGo

Coco Soul Beauty

Viviana Mall

Volvo CE India

ICICI Bank

Danone India

CEAT Tyres India

Spectra

Godrej Group – #RestartTheRightWay

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Earth Day brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

PS: This Earth Day, we urge you to do your bit, use sustainable products, ban single-use plastic, reduce your carbon footprint, segregate your waste, support small businesses manufacturing eco-friendly products, use energy-efficient appliances, and spread awareness. Because the Earth will save itself, these efforts will save us.

Comments