Faber-Castell India appoints Sonali Shah as Marketing Director

Sonali Shah Faber-Castell India

Sonali Shah will be leading the Marketing & Corporate Communication activities across all the product categories at Faber-Castell India.

Faber-Castell India appoints Sonali Shah as their new Marketing Director; Shah has been with Faber-Castell for about 3 years now. Before being elevated as Marketing Director, she was the Business Head for Art & Graphics category at Faber-Castell India.

Prior to Faber-Castell, Sonali also has the experience of working with Hamleys where she helped expand the brand and Mattel for about 10 years where she headed their Fisher-Price business both in India and then Asia.

Also read: Burzin Mehta joins Indigo Consulting as National Creative Director

Speaking on her appointment, Managing Director, Faber-Castell India, Partho Chakrabarti said “Sonali has shown consistency and determination towards the business over her nearly 3 years at Faber-Castell, I am really delighted to see her grow and take a larger role in the company. I am looking forward to her revolutionary ideas to grow the brand.”

On her new role, Sonali Shah said, “It’s a privilege and pleasure to take over the role of Marketing Director at Faber-Castell India. My stint so far with the company has been extremely rewarding and I hope with the continuous support of my team and our associations & partners, we’ll be able take Faber-Castell’s growth to next level”

She will be assuming this role from May 1.


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Burzin Mehta

Stephen Taylor

Audio OTT statistics

BlueBeans Strategy Head

FCB India and Networkway Retail 1

udit malhotra

Mohit Ahuja

iProspect India