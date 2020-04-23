Faber-Castell India appoints Sonali Shah as Marketing Director

Sonali Shah will be leading the Marketing & Corporate Communication activities across all the product categories at Faber-Castell India.

Faber-Castell India appoints Sonali Shah as their new Marketing Director; Shah has been with Faber-Castell for about 3 years now. Before being elevated as Marketing Director, she was the Business Head for Art & Graphics category at Faber-Castell India.

Prior to Faber-Castell, Sonali also has the experience of working with Hamleys where she helped expand the brand and Mattel for about 10 years where she headed their Fisher-Price business both in India and then Asia.

Also read: Burzin Mehta joins Indigo Consulting as National Creative Director

Speaking on her appointment, Managing Director, Faber-Castell India, Partho Chakrabarti said “Sonali has shown consistency and determination towards the business over her nearly 3 years at Faber-Castell, I am really delighted to see her grow and take a larger role in the company. I am looking forward to her revolutionary ideas to grow the brand.”

On her new role, Sonali Shah said, “It’s a privilege and pleasure to take over the role of Marketing Director at Faber-Castell India. My stint so far with the company has been extremely rewarding and I hope with the continuous support of my team and our associations & partners, we’ll be able take Faber-Castell’s growth to next level”

She will be assuming this role from May 1.

Comments