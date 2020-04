Facebook Messenger Kids available now in India

Facebook Messenger Kids has been launched in more than 70 countries globally with new opt-in features for parents to assist their kids to connect with their friends.

Starting today, parents in India will be able to download Facebook Messenger Kids from the Apple App Store. The app will be available in the Google Play Store by the end of the week.

Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family in a parent-controlled space. The app has been designed with the consultation of Facebook’s Youth Advisors and child safety advocates and shaped the parental control features accordingly.

Once their account is set up by a parent, kids can start a one-on-one or group video chat. The home screen shows them at a glance who they are connected with to, and when those contacts are online.

Features

Masks, emojis, and sound effects for having interactive conversations.

In addition to video chat, kids can send photos, videos, or text messages to their parent-approved friends and adult relatives, who will receive the messages via their regular Messenger app.

A library of kid-appropriate and specially chosen GIFs, frames, stickers, masks, and drawing tools that let them decorate content and express their personalities.

Messenger Kids gives parents more control. Parents manage the contact list and have visibility into how their kids are using the app. Parents control kids’ accounts and contacts through the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in their main Facebook iOS and Android app.

Also Read: Messenger for Kids to get more parental control

How to Get Started

Every child account on Messenger Kids must be set up by a parent. For parents, setting your child up with a Messenger Kids account is done in four steps:

Download the Messenger Kids app on your child’s iPad, iPod touch, or iPhone. Messenger Kids will also be available in the Google Play Store and on Android devices.

Authenticate your child’s device using your own Facebook username and password. This will not create a Facebook account for your child or give them access to your Facebook account.

Create an account for your child, where you’ll provide their name and opt-in to any additional features. The device can then be handed over to the child so they can start chatting with family and friends.

Add contacts to your child’s contact list, go to the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard panel in your main Facebook app. To get there, click on ‘More’ on the bottom right corner in your main Facebook app, and click ‘Messenger Kids’ in the Explore section.

More Information

There are no ads in Messenger Kids and your child’s information isn’t used for ads. It is free to download and there are no in-app purchases. Messenger Kids is also designed to be compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA).

