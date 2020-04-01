FCB & XP&D launch Be.Live with Multi TV

XP&D Be.Live is a live-action to virtual experience platform for brands, which is a collaboration between XP&D, Multi TV, and FCB India.

On the heels of the India lockdown post the Janta Curfew, FCB announce the launch of XP&D Be.Live. XP&D Be. Live is a live-action to virtual experience platform for brands, which is a collaboration between XP&D, Multi TV, and FCB India.

XP&D Be.Live will build customized offline to online OTT platforms for brands. The expertise of XP&D in live experiences is combined with the tech muscle of Multi TV to create the platform.

Speaking on the current challenge, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB India said, “This lockdown period will change our world forever. When we emerge on the other side of this crisis, virtual experiences will be the new normal. FCB and XP&D Be.Live is looking to leverage technology and data to help brands connect with their customers in this new world .”

Speaking on the occasion, Chanda Singh, Co-founder of XP&D said, “We are the future of experiential – we bring together the energy and exhilaration of an event, the interactivity of many to many conversations on social and the unimaginable possibilities of the virtual world”. Her partner and co-founder Nupur Jain added, “O2O2O – is our DNA – seamlessly blending offline to online to offline to the power of infinity.”

The Be.Live streaming engine plugs into social to create many to many conversations, amplify and give instant response. With the use of VR and emerging technologies, the scalable content capabilities transport you into a virtual reality world where imagination is the only limit.

Vikash Samota, Founder of Multi TV said, “Currently our team delivers 2.25 billion hours of yearly video viewing. Every second we process 3 TB of video data. We have 295 million + digital viewers on the platform. We work with 400+ Production studios across India and conduct 2.5 million interactive sessions annually.”

The future is here says Abhinav Jain, CIO of Be.live said, “We integrate the passion of live, multiplied by the possibilities of artificial intelligence-powered by 100,000 server computer cores across continents. Welcome to a future beyond touch, beyond boundaries and measurable return on experience!”

