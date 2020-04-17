Webinar: Catch Vaibhav Sisinty’s views on Growth Hacking on LinkedIn

In a Social Samosa Webinar, Vaibhav Sisinty will share the various ways you can make the most of the lockdown with a few LinkedIn Growth Hacking tips.

The impact of COVID-19 has hardly left any part of life untouched, physical or otherwise. With a large chunk of work conversations moving completely online, it has become crucial to master the tools at hand. One of the most accessible being LinkedIn. From building contacts to generating leads, the platform is one to hold on to, until you are well-versed with all the tips and tricks of the it. Learning about LinkedIn Growth Hacking is bound to come handy.

To spills the deets on some top-secret LinkedIn tools, or so he calls them, Social Samosa is presenting a Webinar with LinkedIn Influencer Vaibhav Sisinty. In the live session, he would be talking about a lead generation blueprint that had helped people generate over a crore of revenue last year.

Bonus: You will get to learn the super easy ways of finding email contacts of LinkedIn users.

What will you learn

The exact 6-step blueprint that helped Vaibhav and many of his students to generate 1000’s of leads on LinkedIn.

Secret 1: Profile Optimisation using reverse engineering.

Secret 2: Find emails of anyone on LinkedIn and send bulk emails.

Secret 3: Top super-secret LinkedIn tools.

Know your speaker

A growth hacker by profession and an entrepreneur from heart, Vaibhav Sisinty began his marketing journey at the age of 8. He loves to narrate the tale of how he applied his superb skills to sell Beyblades at twice their cost. Over time, he has only gotten better. To share his lessons with other professionals, he has created multiple courses on Growth Hacking.

