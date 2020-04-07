Havas Group India bags integrated mandate for Fortis Healthcare

The business was won following a multi-agency pitch in March 2020.

Taking forward its fully integrated village model, wherein creative, media and healthcare teams work together, ensuring agility and seamless experience for clients, Havas Group India has won the integrated communication mandate for Fortis Healthcare.

The mandate includes creative, media and healthcare duties for Fortis Healthcare, the three teams leveraged their collective expertise and were spearheaded by Havas Creative, the business was won following a multi-agency pitch in March. The agency will be handling the Fortis Healthcare Corporate and network business.

As part of the mandate, Havas will be responsible for the creative strategy and execution across all offline platforms and brand tonality, thematic guidance for online platforms. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Delhi office.

Jasrita Dhir, Head – Brand, Marketing & CSR, Fortis Healthcare India said “We want to narrate our brand story from the patient’s lenses in the most credible and humane way. Fortis’s endeavor is to showcase compelling stories of human triumph where the brand is an enabler, a meaningful participant rather than creating typical Advertising commercials. In this context, the Havas team demonstrated their strength and passion right through the pitch process convincing us that they are the right partners to execute our marketing communication mandate”

Speaking on the win, Manas Lahiri, Managing Partner – North, Havas Gurgaon said “We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with Fortis Healthcare, the leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. This is a prestigious win for our agency, our “Better Together” strategy enables us to provide seamless and agile business solutions. We look forward to creating path-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference to the brand and further drive brand preference in India.”

Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative said “The Healthcare Industry is getting more and more competitive and the future belongs to brands who distinguish themselves above and beyond above functional competitiveness. Brands can create a stronger, more meaningful bond with their consumers. And that’s exactly what we look forward to doing for brand Fortis.”

