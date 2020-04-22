HMD Global ropes in Stephen Taylor as CMO

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the appointment of ex PayPal CMO, Stephen Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer for the company.

Stephen brings with him almost 30 years’ experience in sales and marketing across some of the world’s best-known brands including PayPal and Samsung. At HMD Global, Stephen will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy and execution for the entire portfolio of Nokia phones and will report into Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer.

Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at HMD Global says, “I am honoured, humbled and thrilled to be joining HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. During such unprecedented times for us all, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such a dedicated and passionate team and have already witnessed great collaboration in the face of uncertainty. I can’t wait to continue the exciting journey Nokia phones are on as we aim to make them the world’s most loved mobile devices.”

Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer at HMD Global says, “As we continue to focus on digital-first marketing strategies, it’s crucial we attract and retain talent with an appreciation for future-proofing our business. I believe Stephen’s wealth of experience, leadership skills and collaborative approach will help us to not only deliver more impactful campaigns, but to also broaden our community and impact on social media.

Nokia phones are built on a solid foundation of quality design and trust thanks to our industry leading commitment to security and a promise to deliver regular updates across our entire smartphone portfolio. It’s crucial that the talent we bring into the HMD Global family shares our collective ambition to deliver experiences that just keep getting better. I look forward to seeing us take further strides here with the help of Stephen.”

Prior to his appointment, Stephen was CMO, EMEA at PayPal where he drove a complete revamp of the company’s digital marketing capabilities. In his previous role as CMO for Europe at Samsung Electronics, Stephen’s commitment to quality customer acquisition and expertise in CRM, social media and direct-to-consumer e-commerce helped lead the brand’s transformation.

Stephen began his career working for household brands including The Gillette Company and Procter & Gamble. Stephen joins HMD Global following the announcement of three new Nokia smartphones, including the first 5G Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, a new member of the Originals family, the Nokia 5310, and its brand-new hassle-free data roaming service, HMD Connect, keeping customers connected to the things that matter to them.

Comments