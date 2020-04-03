Content creation is mostly a spontaneous process: Humaira Sadaf

Fondness for social media trends and lifestyle content made Humaira Sadaf take up blogging as a career along with lectureship.

Humaira Sadaf believes branded content should help add value to the brand’s communication. Reaching the relevant target audience is key to the process. In conversation with Social Samosa, she tells us more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I am a lecturer by profession and blogger by passion. I was always an avid and passionate writer. A fondness for social media trends and lifestyle nudged me to become a blogger and a social media influencer.

What’s in the name?

The name of my blog is Creative Life Star. I selected this name because I feel creativity brights light to the world and helps people find joy.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I write about lifestyle, fashion, beauty, entertainment, education, health, parenting and travel, giving it my best. On the influencer end, I try to help brands scale the creation of valuable content. Whatever content I promote, I make sure it reaches the relevant target audience.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

It starts with a creative idea that is in sync with trends. It is quite a spontaneous process to turn vision into a shot. Then there are endless hours of editing, from picking the right music to packaging it as a good story.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I believe it is very important to respect your work and the time and effort you put into it. It helps to have written rules when it comes to moolah and following them rigorously.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I only take up brand campaigns that are relevant to my blog and the audiences. It helps me maintain editorial objectivity and deliver the best possible work. Wholeheartedly believing in a brand’s value before endorsing it is an important quality I try to stick by.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

It gives me immense pleasure to get genuine feedback from people. When you can turn your experiences into something that find worth consuming and getting inspired from, it makes the journey worthwhile.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I feel weird when brands want all the work in high-quality but have little to no regard for the efforts that go into it or if bloggers don’t get anything in return.

If not blogging, you would be?

I am also a lecturer, so probably that.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Keep writing good content. Read other blogger’s content. Read books. Be passionate about your goals and stay socially connected.

Your Favorite Influencer

There are many influencers that I love. It’s too hard to pick just one but I really love All About The Woman by Dr Bushra.

The Future you foresee for your Brand

I would love to be the most respectable and trustable name in the world of lifestyle, globally.

