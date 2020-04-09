If Mumbai Police cops could spend 21 days at home…

In a new digital film released by Mumbai Police, cops share what they would do if they could spend 21 days at home like the rest of us.

Under the ongoing national lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, police personnel have been working tirelessly to ensure the situation remains contained. On social media, they are spreading awareness with the help of memes as well as more serious advisories. In a new video released on social media, Mumbai Police cops have come forth to share their stories on how they would have spent 21 days at home.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

The cops can be seen smiling dreamily as they think of their families, spouses, children and pets, the things they could do if they were not out of the streets, asking people to stay at home. Some even expressed the idea of taking some time off for leisure activities and relaxing.

Always in debt to them and the great work they do. 🙏🏽 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/otLAA6QID7 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 9, 2020

The campaign has been amplified on Twitter by celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Arjun Kapoor, and Urvashi Rautela. It has led to an outpour of gratitude towards the police force.

Sharing insights into the campaign, Creative Consultant with Mumbai Police, Sunchika Pandey says, “During a live Twitter conversation with the Commissioner of Police, a Mumbaikar had put forth a wish to see police personnel get a long vacation after the COVID-19 threat was contained. That got us thinking — However unlikely to ever be true, what would the cops do if they got to stay home for such a long period of time? Upon talking, it was realised that their wishes are really basic, nothing extraordinary — all they would want to do it be with their family!”

Earlier, Mumbai Police had shared a video to highlight how every person stopping others from stepping out of the house are cops in their own capacity. The campaign was run under #MainBhiMumbaiPolice.

Comments