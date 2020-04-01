Inside: Gillette Venus’ portrayal of ‘strong women’

Gillette Venus India

#WhatsYourRepeat by Gillette Venus, conceptualized by Grey India saluted the grit of women who go through life, chase their dreams, on repeat. We get talking with the brand to delve further into the campaign insight.

Featuring women trailblazers both in front of and behind the camera, with a female director, cast and vocals, Gillette Venus recently rolled out a film, #WhatsYourRepeat – a modern and progressive portrayal of Indian women as it celebrates ‘real’ girls and their authentic stories.

Created by Grey India, the campaign film was directed by Afshan Shaikh and featured professional badminton player Daman Raj, slam poet Barbie Rajput, travel influencer Srishti Tehri, and actress Ananya Panday.

Campaign Insight

With #WhatsYourRepeat, Gillette Venus wanted to pay tribute to the women trailblazers of today, who hustle hard and do what they love, on repeat. The idea stems from the girl of today, who is a ‘hustler’ – she works hard, chills with her friends, makes time for self-care and even manages to find time for social causes. The objective was to portray her in the most ‘authentic’ manner possible.

The Brief

When Venus approached Grey India, they were very clear about two things – one to ensure they break the boundaries of this category and second, to ensure that what the creative team creates is so real and relatable that it resonates.

“So, this one is for girls who celebrate the grind and live their dreams, every day. Inspired by them, we’ve featured stories of real girls who embody this attitude,” commented Juneston Mathana, Group Creative Director, GREY Group, India.

The soundtrack captures the attitude of these girls and what they stand for.

The Ananya Panday factor

The decision to have Ananya Panday as the brand ambassador was easy, says Karthik Srivatsan, Country Category Head –Grooming, P&G Indian Subcontinent as she has been using Venus since she started in the category and hence it was a very natural fit.

“The association worked out beautifully for us. In the film as you will observe that she is portrayed as Ananya the girl, her real everyday self, not a part that she is playing in a movie”, he added.  Just like any other strong young girl, she goes through her everyday hustle. Being an actor, her hustle is to prep behind the scenes and rehearse on repeat until she nails the performance.

BTS

Srivatsan thinks that the most interesting part of this campaign was the gang of girls themselves. “What most people don’t know is that this film was almost an all-girls crew. Directed by Afshan Shaikh with an all-women cast”.

Adding to the girl power is the rap artist Raja Kumari – she is the voice behind the empowering tune, giving it her signature touch where she joined hands with Gully Boy fame Dub Sharma for the sound and music creation. “Seeing all these powerful women come together and create magic both in front of, and behind the camera was amazing,” he exclaimed.

Media Mix

The brand collaborated with women achievers from different fields including YouTuber Prajakta Koli, creator Nagma Mirajkar, doodle artist Neha, stand up comedian Sejal Bhat, Biker Vishakha, to narrate how do they keep up with the ‘never give up’ attitude and chase their callings on repeat as a part of their digital strategy.   

View this post on Instagram

Going up on stage never came naturally to me. That thing performers talk about – feeling "at home” on stage took so, so many rounds of signing up, making excuses, giving up, downing shots for courage, throwing up, feeling cringe but then again showing up. I hated being in the light with a mic knowing someone bold/stupid/drunk enough could say some wild shit from the dark, remind me that I didn’t have what it takes to land the punches, to play easily with discomfort. But with each iteration, it became less daunting. I went home, rolled, rested and came back another day. Another day of working out this muscle. And soon enough I found myself looking forward to it. Because nerves can’t tell the difference between panic and excitement. So each time is a new chance at solving the puzzle of human reaction, the holy grail of all puzzles. So the repeat became easier, the unknown guy from the audience seemed less menacing and more like a bold/stupid/drunk family idiot saying dumb shit at an event and I realised the stage IS kinda like home, at its height of drama and unpredictability; think of it like a really inappropriate family function, So this is my repeat, #WhatsYourRepeat. Let me know in the comments below Wanna check out stories about hustlers like me? Head to @GilletteVenus_In’s page and watch their new jam on repeat!

A post shared by Sejal (@sejal.bhat) on

Also Read: Gillette rolls out the second edition of #ShavingStereotypes

View this post on Instagram

As a child, I always wanted to learn how to dance to the beat! I wanted to take up dance lessons but never got the chance to. So I watched movies and music albums, and looked up people on social media platforms and started learning. Today, I hustle, dance, freelance from wherever life takes me. Today, I am what I am because of the constant efforts and willingness to never give up. To never let time, places or unforeseeable circumstances stop me. Just like the situation today won't stop me from picking up my feet. To twist, slide, chill and repeat. What's your story? Tell me in the comments below with #WhatsYourRepeat. Also, visit the @gillettevenus_in page to check out their latest piece on how our dreams take flight when you do what you love on repeat.

A post shared by 𝘕𝘈𝘎𝘔𝘈 𝘔𝘐𝘙𝘈𝘑𝘒𝘈𝘙 (@nagmamirajkar) on

View this post on Instagram

Camera fright. That's a thing! And, I had it for the longest time. Until I decided to not give up and continue to do what I love on repeat. I took it in my stride. I started anchoring, took personality development classes, even did an MBA course which gave me the push I needed to start my own channel + vlog. Ever since, I've always been about Ride, Vlog, Edit, Repeat. On days like these, when we are all sitting at home, waiting to ride out the storm, I can only be happy and thankful that I get to do what I love the most on repeat. What do you love to do on repeat? Let me know in the comments below with #WhatsYourRepeat. Just FYI, @gillettevenus_in has made this gorgeous piece bringing to life how we girls love to hustle on repeat. Check it out soon!

A post shared by Vishakha Fulsunge (@ridergirlvishakha) on

It is a digital-led campaign where Gillette Venus amplified the message across its social channels – the first phase was about putting the message out there.  While the second phase is witnessing influencers joining the conversation. “Going forward, we will continue to bring out more authentic stories of women trailblazers from varied backgrounds, showcasing how they continue to ‘hustle’ and pave their way to success in life,” shared Srivatsan.  

He believes that women will continue to define and re-define themselves and as a brand, Gillette Venus aims to continue to be a partner and an enabler in their unique journey.


