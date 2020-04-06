iProspect India launches online learning program ‘iProspect Masterclass’

With online learning increasingly taking precedence over offline, iProspect India has announced the launch of its differentiated online-learning program – ‘iProspect Masterclass’.

The iProspect Masterclass initiative will impart practical knowledge about digital marketing and offer opportunities to up-skill talent. Through this program, iProspect India aims to build a stronger digital ecosystem by sharing knowledge and providing hands-on insights.

This initiative will cater to graduates, freshers, traditional marketers, brand/communication managers, sales professionals, and entrepreneurs. It will include the agency’s finest in-house digital experts from various verticals. The experts will further inculcate practical knowledge and skills in SEO, Social Media, Paid Media, Creative, Affiliate and Marketing Analytics through a 90-minute weekly webinar, created by iProspect India.

Starting with Beginners Module in April, the certified course will see Intermediate and Advance Modules in the coming months.

Talking about the iProspect Masterclass initiative, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “iProspect has always believed in imparting knowledge and up-scaling its employee’s skills through various programs. With iProspect Masterclass, we aim to take our knowledge and experience to the outside world and do our bit in helping create a better-connected Digital India.”

“Through this initiative, we want to impart real-world experience via webinars as offline learning through internships has taken a backseat, for now,” she added.

The initiative has been launched to prepare industry participants for potential challenges in the coming future.

