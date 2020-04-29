Remembering the starman: Irrfan Khan through the lens of advertising

A Maverick actor of modern classics, Irrfan Khan breathed his last today. We take a stroll down the memory lane reliving Irrfan Khan ads as the star lives on forever in our hearts.

The 54-year old actor was a personality par extraordinaire and an actor of indomitable spirit. His passion for the art and his resilience towards life made him an inspiration for many. Known for his best performances in classics like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Namesake, Lunchbox, and many more, Khan was globally admired for his versatility and ability to mold in any character which came his way. Irrfan Khan ads too, are known for the actor’s at ease communication method.

His unconventional film choices and inimitable dialogue delivery mechanism have made him a legend of the Hindi Cinema. Khan is also been considered as one of the greatest contributors in putting India on the global map with his brilliant acting in international projects like Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Salaam Bombay (his debut in the world of cinema).

Mourning his death, Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stated that he was India’s popular brand ambassador on the global stage of cinema and television.

With so many exceptional movies Khan has gifted the world with, his talents knew no bounds. The advertising and marketing universe condoles his demise as it loses one of the sincere and honest brand ambassadors. His relatable persona and on-screen persuading skills made him marketers’ favorite too.

In the remembrance of the starman, we quickly take a look at a few campaigns starring Irrfan Khan, as we pay tribute to his journey of life.

We end this tribute with a few lines from his heartfelt message when he returned after his treatment that will be etched in our hearts forever,

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart”.



The actor has left behind truly a legacy of his own.

