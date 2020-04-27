Kaay Innovation acquires digital marketing start-up Webboombaa

Kaay Innovation recently acquired Webboombaa – the Chennai based digital marketing and Programmatic buying agency. The cost of adoption has been for an undisclosed amount.

Amongst a number of service companies that Kaay Innovation has built, recently they did their first adoption with bringing Webboombaa under its umbrella. This comes as a strategically driven investment to strengthen the digital advertising arm of its offerings to its group startups.

Kaay Innovation is a venture building firm based out of Chennai involved in building the next generations’ start-ups with innovative entrepreneurs. Krishnan Naranapatty (The Founder) alongside Sudarsan babu (Director of Strategy) founded Kaay Innovation The company focuses on partnering with numerous entrepreneurs bringing in smart concepts and innovative ideas to help companies grow from scratch.

Webboombaa will have access to all the tools in Kaay Innovation’s system. Not only they have access, but they also become accessible to the other teams part of the eco-system. The agency will continue to operate as a brand of its own, continuing the good work that they have been doing so far with more vigor and more hands to help them grow.

Webboombaa’s offerings include 360 Degree Digital Marketing, Programmatic Ads, Lead Generation, Branding, Social Media Marketing, Web development, and Google Ads.



Comments