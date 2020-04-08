Kellogg’s recipe campaign takes an integrated approach to reach parents

As an attempt to help parents table innovative breakfast options, Kellogg’s has started an all-digital campaign called 21 Days 21 Recipes.

Backed by the findings of real-time consumer research, Kellogg’s identified that parents are faced with the task of having to serve children multiple meals through the day with some innovations in each dish. The research was supported by a spike in online searches for recipes. In its endeavour to help parents tackle this challenge, Kellogg’s has launched a campaign with Chef Ranveer Brar, curating snackable content of 21 recipes for 21 days.

The campaign was launched digitally by Chef Ranveer Brar with his son through a live session titled #KidsKitchenWithRanveerBrar on user-generated content platform Momspresso Hindi’s Facebook page.

हेलो मौमीस और बच्चों। मैं तैयार हूँ Kellogg's India के साथ कुछ मज़ेदार रेसिपीज बनाने के लिए। और आप?Ranveer Brar Posted by Momspresso Hindi on Sunday, 22 March 2020

Interacting with consumers, the duo demonstrated interesting ideas to add a fun twist to popular breakfast options and dial up the taste factor with a dose of nutrition. The session received an enthusiastic response from consumers having generated 465k+ views.

The all-digital campaign is activated across major digital formats ranging from YouTube to Facebook along with a blog on the same 21 recipes on Momspresso.com.

The content for Facebook and Instagram is designed for the parents’ ease through simple ‘3-step recipes’ while the YouTube search is captured through Chef Ranveer’s live recipe videos.

Additionally, this was a first for Kellogg to experiment with Facebook Canvas thus continuing its effort to put parents’ convenience at the forefront. The digital campaign has collectively reached 20+ million viewers.

Sharing an insight into the campaign, Sumit Mathur, Director Marketing, Kellogg South Asia said, “Trying times like these present brands with an opportunity to showcase agility by creating authentic solutions for the consumer’s real-life issues. Our team at Kellogg has done exactly that by partnering consumers in their hour of need and responding with the initiative in 72 hours flat.”

“We believe that coupling the brilliance and creativity of Chef Ranveer with the grain-based goodness of Kellogg’s products would make for the perfect daily breakfast innovation. The ‘21 Days 21 Recipes’ initiative is already receiving raving reviews from consumers,” he added.

Speaking about the response from the viewers, Ranveer Brar, Consulting Chef with Kellogg India said, “As a parent first, I feel responsible for my child to ensure that he eats right food at the right time. Being a chef has helped me use my knowledge and make simple recipes, which are good in taste and nutritious. I had a lot of fun curating recipes with Kellogg’s cereals with my son and I encourage all fellow parents to learn and create a better generation through healthy and mindful eating.”

Comments