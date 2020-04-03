Lifesight Partners ropes in Httpool as ad sales partner in APAC

Lifesight announces the appointment of Httpool as its official ad sales partner for India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

With Lifesight’s real-world intelligence platform, brands and agencies can leverage data and insights on over 500 million connected consumers in APAC. With its interests based audience data and its independent footfall attribution solution, Lifesight intends to lead efforts to reach, engage and measure consumers.

“The consumer journey is getting increasingly more complex with ever-changing digital and physical world behaviors, making it difficult for marketers to make strategic marketing spend decisions. That’s why it’s our mission at Lifesight to empower the brands and agencies within the APAC market to achieve better targeting and measurement capabilities powered by unique insights from its millions of consumers. Lifesight helps brands connect with a highly engaged audience in the right place at the right time” said Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight.

“Partnering with Lifesight in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand will enable brands to unlock deep people and places insights at scale with an unparalleled holistic view to make better business decisions and optimize ad spends. As an official ad sales partner, we will allocate dedicated teams, provide access to the local media agencies, brands and native advertisers, develop specialized solutions and support them from marketing, ad sales to billing,” said Amit Gupta, Managing Partner, Httpool India.

This partnership is an important step for Httpool in SouthEast Asia. With offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and India, Httpool provides brands and media agencies support, technology and access to its relevant global and regional media partners to assist them in achieving their business and marketing objectives.

