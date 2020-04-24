Brands reach out to ‘Monisha Beta’ with linguistic tips

With Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai memes taking over social media, brands jump in to create their own versions of Monisha Beta brand creatives.

With the country under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot is happening in regards to content consumption, may it be television or social media. In Monisha Beta brand creatives, both mediums have found a common ground and home. They reflect the conversations that the re-run of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai have sparked online.

A lot of these conversations have been nostalgic, in sync with the kind of treatment Ramayan and Mahabharat got. A chunk of these are memes that run commentary on the intricacies of the characters and emotions they invoke(d) in viewers. Monisha is one such character who is often chided by her mother-in-law for being too ‘middle class’.

Moulded around the Monisha Beta dialogue associated with Maya Sarabhai’s character in the show, these creatives depict a deep-rooted divide based on linguistics. How some concepts and terms are considered middle class when talked about in vernacular language even though their English counterparts are hailed as ‘high class’.

Filled with ironies of life, they will surely make you laugh in these gloomy times!

Zomato India

Swiggy India

Dunzo

Tinder India

Fevikwik India

Milton

WanderOn

The Derma Co

YLG Salon

MoneyTap

Cult.Fit

If we have missed out on your favorite Monisha Beta brand creatives, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.



