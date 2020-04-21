Morris Garages India appoints Udit Malhotra as head of marketing

Morris Garages India today named Udit Malhotra as head of marketing, India.

For the past 10 months, Udit Malhotra was acting head of marketing at MG before stepping into the role completely.

Malhotra takes over from Pallavi Singh, who previously held this position and now has moved to BMW India. He headed the digital marketing team at MG between November 2017 and June 2019.

On the work front, Malhotra has previously worked with Genesis BM(now Genesis BCW) for over five years, DELL for close to one-and-a-half years and Infotel Solutions for over three years.

Malhotra’s industry experience spans across 11 years in Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, Social Media Marketing, Content Strategy, Online Reputation, and Crisis Management, Technology Products and Services. He has also worked closely with small businesses as well as large multinational organizations and delivered effective digital marketing solutions for Fortune 500 brands like Ford Motor Company, American Express, Avon, PepsiCo and Nestle in a short span of time.



