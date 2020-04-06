Mumbai Police campaign promotes self-policing for social distancing

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the campaign pegs every Mumbaikar as an aide to Mumbai Police to ensure social distancing.

Social distancing and staying home are the need of the hour and it’s highly impressive how most citizens abide by the government’s advisory to fight COVID-19. In the #MainBhiMumbaiPolice campaign, Mumbai Police urges Mumbaikars to follow social distancing and take responsibility for their near and dears following through.

If you’re with us in the fight, joining in by doing simple things from home, you can proudly say – #MainBhiMumbaiPolice#MumbaiPoliceMumbaikar’sPolice #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/XPbCy2To4v — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 2, 2020

To strengthen its fight against COVID-19, Mumbai Police – along with Lowe Lintas and MogaéMedia – got Mumbaikars to shoulder this huge responsibility with the force. #MainBhiMumbaiPolice got Mumbaikars to consider themselves an extension of the force by taking on the highly responsible task of self-policing; thus ensuring that their family members stay inside their homes and keep everyone safe from any risk of infection.

Speaking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said, “Since it is the responsibility of each and every household to look after their family members and stop them from venturing out during the lockdown. Staying true to the spirit, the whole #MainBhiMumbaiPolice campaign has been created by staying at home. All partners connected digitally and executed the campaign from their respective homes.”

Commenting on the initiative, Carol Goyal, Executive Director, Mogaé Media said “We at Mogaé have worked with the Mumbai Police in the past. This time when the pandemic problems started, we thought we must do our bit to help the police. The campaign was created by our friends at Lowe Lintas to whom we owe a million thanks for working round the clock during the lockdown.”

#FilmFromHome By LoweLintas

Creative: Amer Jaleel, Sagar Kapoor, Sarvesh Raikar, Joybrato Dutta, Ashish Kadam, Vivek Warang

Account Management: Anaheeta Goenka, Geetanjali Saini, Amla Nair

Editor: Vivek Warang and Ashish Kadam

Music: Aman Pant

Director: Joybrato Dutta

In Association with Carol Goyal (Mogaé Media)

