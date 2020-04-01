Learn about the algorithm, Nikita Kat advises budding bloggers

Nikita Kat likes to maintain backgrounds, muted tones and preset in all posts to ensure consistency across her Instagram feed.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It began in 2016 when I was studying Fashion Business Management at ISDI Parsons Mumbai and was asked to be the college ambassador for Koovs as a social media influencer.

What’s in the name?

I kept it simple and used my own name cause I always knew I’d have a brand by the name Kat and I’d like both the brand and influencing to go hand in hand

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I believe my content is aesthetic. I work pretty hard to maintain a theme and a vibe. Even the background I shoot around is a certain type. I can’t do those over the board colour pop vibes. I keep the tones muted and my preset such.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I style a bunch of outfits, take photos and videos in a period of 2-3 days. Edit them using my Lightroom preset (which is available on sale on my website) and keep posting throughout the week.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I DM and email brands to show them my work. One they have a look, easily enough, they agree to collaborate for posts and stories.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I stick to my colour scheme and preset style. Just doing that one thing alone is pretty difficult to manage but all in all, makes my feed look cohesive and well out together, rather than a blob of colours.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

I was asked to make a video for an NGO to get a blind rescue pup a home. Making the video made me really emotional. I was so proud of myself to have a voice enough to get someone home. It was a beautiful experience to be a part of that. I have Keratoconus (visual impairment) so I felt even more connected to the cause.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

To be bold!?! In 2019, who even uses such terms!

If not blogging, you would be?

I’d be in Finance. I started my career at American Express and it was amazing to be a part of the firm.

A day in your life…

I wake up around 7:30 am and meditate using the Calm app. Then by 9 am, I jot down the to-dos for the day and start emailing/calling brands or work on edit/shoots around 10 am. Two hours post noon are reserved for me to work on my clothing brand Kat by Nik. In the evening, I got to the gym at 5 and then at night I attend events or continue editing content work or update the website.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Learn about the algorithm, keep your feed looking aesthetic/well put together, find your niche and nail it!

Your Favorite Influencer

My favourite influencers are Tashie Tinks and Santoshi Shetty.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I want to be an Influencer-turned-CEO. My goal is the create as much content this year as humanly possible and work towards my clothing label Kat by Nik, which is all about accelerated fast fashion. So basically if Kylie Jenner wears a dress, I want a dupe under Kat by Nik to be available in the Indian market in less than 72 hrs.

