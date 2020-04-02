Ogilvy bags creative & digital duties of Sheela Foam

As per the mandate, Ogilvy will be responsible for the creative strategy, brand equity building, and campaign execution of Sleepwell and other brands from the Sheela group.

Sheela Foam Ltd. has appointed Ogilvy for the creative and digital duties of all its brands including the flagship brand Sleepwell. This was the result of a multi-agency pitch. Sheela Foam Ltd. looks to expand its product portfolio whilst maintaining its growth in the mattress category.

Ogilvy is tasked with delivering an integrated marketing communications strategy across the business. This includes creative strategy, brand equity building, and campaign execution – all aimed at reinforcing Sleepwell as the most preferred option in the mattress and other allied categories.

Speaking on the development, Sumit Sehgal – CMO, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “We are stoked to have Ogilvy as our integrated communication partner. Ogilvy brings on board a high level of strategic thinking and we look forward to co-creating a new narrative in the category. Given Ogilvy’s credentials in creating India’s Most Loved Brands, we are confident of adding another to the list. Look forward to this relationship and the journey ahead.”

On the partnership with Sleepwell, Shouvik Roy, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy Delhi, said, “We are looking forward to some great work as an outcome of this new partnership. Our interactions with the Sheela Foam leadership team has been thoroughly enjoyable and we are all very excited about this new partnership.”

Comments