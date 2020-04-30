Parle G’s new campaign gives an ode to frontliners

Created with stock footage and remote co-ordination, Parle-G film highlights the diligence of factory workers in keeping things going.

As a dedication to the frontline workers amidst the ongoing pandemic, Parle Products has launched a digital film for Parle-G. It highlights their importance and hard work with a sprinkle of gratitude for the same. The message being put forth by the brand is: Aap hai toh hum hai.

The short film has been made with stock footage and footage shot entirely on mobile phones. None of the cast or crew members stepped out for production.

The ad film features a bunch of kids wondering why their parents are stepping out of their homes when schools and roads and everything is shut with a nationwide lockdown in place.

They question why their parents step out every day to serve others and worry due to the possibility of their parents getting infected. Then one of the kids mentioned that his parents explained to him that the country is going through a tough time and needs all of us as we are all soldiers playing a part to overcome this pandemic.

The film captures how Parle workers are diligently performing their duties while ensuring set sanitisation protocols are being followed. Starting from workers undergoing thermal screening at the entrances, the machines being disinfected, and the workers wearing masks and gloves all the time.

Campaign Credit:

Production House: Little Lamb Films

Director & Script: Devanshu Singh

Executive Producer: Monalisa Mukherji

Producer & Editor: Avishek Ghosh

Music Director: Debarpito Saha

Client: Parle Products

Brand: Parle

Vice President Marketing: Ambika Chauhan

Senior Category Head: Mayank Shah

Product Manager: Maria Fernandes

Dy. Brand Manager: Dhaval Gurnani

