For Ragini Varma, blogging is a byproduct of her love for fashion

There is no point in creating the same content as everyone, just for some moolah as followers tend to lose interest, feels Ragini Varma.

To be able to professionally pursue something you love often reflects in the quality of work that is churned out as a result. Ragini Varma loves all things fashion, something that helped her become a blogger as well as land a job at a fashion ecommerce portal. For her, both things go hand in hand as she is up to date about new collections and is able to garner a good understanding of what customers want, based on her online interactions and reading.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I started my blog in 2013 when influencer was not the ‘it’ term and blogging was a serious business done to actually connect with their audience! Now my blog has taken a backseat and I work more on my Instagram profile.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I don’t really take every offer that comes to me. I really try each and every product I own and give honest recommendations. This builds trust with your followers too! No point creating the same content everyone is creating just for some moolah! The followers lose interest and start unfollowing you!

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Usually, I create content according to seasons, I don’t follow trends blindly. If something is not my style yet the whole world might be wearing it, I will still not blindly follow!

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Honestly, it’s a number game for brands without even looking at the content. I see my fellow influencers posting photos without adding any value to it and yet earning anyway between 5k-10k for the same, while some influencers who have good content don’t even earn say Rs. 500 for the same. I am very straightforward about my TG and usually stick to brands I relate with it.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I like working with brands who let me post content according to what I think would resonate best with my audience. Of course, there are some brands who have certain requirements and don’t give any opportunity to do so.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

A brand had sent a couple of jewellery products for a shoot and most of the products got sold out as and when I showcased them on my Instagram! Nothing like instant gratification!

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

There was this company who wanted Instagram stories, videos, posts, carousel posts and everything without any compensation. Also, the person I was conversing me had the audacity to tell me that I shouldn’t charge anything as he doesn’t think I am good enough, so whatever free products (Read a Rs 250 voucher) I am getting should suffice.

Needless to say, I am never working for the PR agency again.

If not blogging, you would be?

Blogging is a byproduct of my love for fashion. I am already working as a Product Manager in an ecommerce firm and funnily enough, I got that job only because I was obsessed with the blogging scene previously.

A day in your life…

I have a 24/7 job and I usually try and schedule all my shoots on the weekends. Since I work in a fashion ecommerce portal (Fynd), I am pretty up to date with a lot of new collection. This also helps me understand what customers want better!

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Please don’t copy what everyone else is doing, create your own space and don’t work for money, but work for genuinely influencing a person’s choice because you tried it first!

Your Favorite Influencer

Rocky Barnes, Britany Xavier, Camila Coelho for the relatable content they put up. Back home, I love the content created by Ankita (Corallista Blog) because again, it’s doable!

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I want the hashtag #RaginiRecommends to be known for everything related to fashion. I genuinely love the creation of Indian designers and often feature them (non-sponsored) on my blog because it’s important they reach their custom targets without spending too much on ads!

